Bologna’s porticoes are added to UNESCO’s Heritage List

ROME (AP) — Bologna’s 12th-century porticoes, still part of the city’s everyday life, have been added to the World Heritage List. At a meeting in China on Wednesday, the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO, the U.N. culture agency, inscribed the porticoes on the prestigious list. The addition raises to 58 the number of Italian sites on the list. Earlier this month, the northeastern city of Padua, famed for its Giotto frescoes, and Montecatini Terme, a thermal spa town in Tuscany, also made the list. The porticoes are a cherished meeting place for Bologna’s residents, sheltering them from the sun and rain and serving as a crossroads of civic life.