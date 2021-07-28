Bicyclist hit by car near Quasqueton, airlifted to hospital

QUASQUETON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office says a bicyclist was airlifted to a hospital after being hit by a car near Quasqueton Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:15 in the 2800 block of Quasqueton Ave. just south of the city limits. Investigators haven't released any other specific details about the crash.

The bicyclist was airlifted by LifeGuard Air Ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The extent of their injuries is unknown. The accident remains under investigation.