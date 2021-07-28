Apartment fire from lightning strike in Dubuque early Tuesday morning

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Lightning struck an apartment building in Dubuque early Tuesday morning, causing a fire which damaged two apartments.

The fire department arrived at 2:22 a.m. to find heavy fire from the building's roof. Crews quickly determined that all occupants where out of the building. The fire was under control in 10 minutes.

Four apartments are evacuated. One apartment received heavy fire damage while the others have light smoke damage.

No occupants were injured and the fire was determined to be caused by a lightning strike