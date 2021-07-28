2 US Navy sailors die of COVID as cases spike nationwide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Navy sailors have died due to complications from COVID-19, amid growing concerns about the deadly delta variant and new federal guidance to increase mask use. A Navy reservist based in Idaho died Monday, and a doctor assigned to the Naval Medical Center at Camp Lejeune, N.C., died last Friday, bringing the total number of sailor COVID deaths to 10. The Navy identified the sailors Wednesday as Master-at-Arms First Class Allen Hillman, 47, of Boise, and Capt. Corby Ropp, 48, of Camp Lejeune. Their deaths are the first COVID-related ones in the Navy since April 29.