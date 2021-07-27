Western wildfire battles aided by weather but losses grow

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — Weather conditions are at least temporarily helping to calm two gigantic wildfires in the West, but there’s bad news for a tiny California community savaged by flames last weekend. Authorities say incomplete damage assessments have so far tallied 36 structures destroyed and seven damaged in Indian Falls by the Dixie Fire burning in the mountains of Northern California. An inversion layer has trapped smoke over the fire, helping to lower temperatures and keep humidity up. That’s expected to continue through Tuesday. In southern Oregon, improved weather is helping the fight against the massive Bootleg Fire, but new damage assessments show 161 residences have been destroyed.