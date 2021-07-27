We have passed the (climatological) peak of summer

Some of the highest heat and humidity of the year is on the way this week with max heat indices reaching as high as 110° on Wednesday.

Waterloo looks to come just shy of picking up another 100° day after the first one in June. Before this summer, the last time we picked up a 100 degree day was back in 2012.

It certainly is the "dog days of summer", and as is typical of Ragbrai, the heat is sweltering. However, days have actually been getting shorter since the start of Astronomical summer on June 20. We are losing about 2 minutes per day and that loss will accelerate heading into fall. Even with the incremental loss of our primary source of energy and heating, because of seasonal lag, the warmest part of the year actually happens after the summer solstice, in July.

This is true even with the new set of climate normals, released this year, based off of the 30 year span of 1991 to 2020. The highest normal high temperature for Waterloo is 85.3° and occurs from July 10 through July 14. The warmest normal low temperature is 64.3° and occurs from July 8 through July 15. Our warmest average temperature runs from July 9 through July 15 at 74.8°.

It is now July 27 and our normal high is 84.7, our normal low is 63.6, and our normal average temperature is 74.1. With the continued loss of sunshine, our normal temperatures will continue to slip, slowly at first, then by about half a degree per day in September as we plunge into the cool depths of fall and winter.

Of course, the climate normals use past data to explain what we normally see on each date, but actual temperatures will oscillate around those normals depending on the pattern and situation. With July being the hottest month of the year, it is no shock that we are suffering through such an intense heat wave.