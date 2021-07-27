WATERLOO RAGBRAI: What you need to know about the downtown festivities and things to do

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- As riders stop in Waterloo overnight on Wednesday, the City will be welcoming them with a full list of festivities, including live music, food, and activities. With how hot it's expected to be on Wednesday, there are even cooling stations around the Cedar Valley.

Music Lineup

Experience Waterloo has the full music lineup for RAGBRAI's overnight stop on Wednesday.

The event in downtown Waterloo will feature two music stages; The RiverLoop Expo Plaza will serve as the main stage. The second stage will be located at the RiverLoop Amphitheater.

RiverLoop Expo Plaza Stage

The Diplomats – 3 - 5 p.m.

Stackhouse – 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

The Purple Experience featuring Marshall Charloff – 9 - 11 p.m.

RiverLoop Amphitheater Stage

Prone to Jones – 5 - 7 p.m.

Kevin Burt – 7:30 - 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. The festival boundaries will be between Highway 63 and West 4th Street, and Washington Street and the Cedar River. Entrances will be at Jefferson and West 4th, as well as Commercial Street and West 2nd Street. Streets will be closed to traffic within this area.

Experience Waterloo says the theme to the overnight stop, "A Waterloo Experience," serves as a double meaning, speaking to the experience RAGBRAI riders will have while staying in Waterloo, as well as a reference to the artist Prince – which is the overarching theme of the overnight stop. The Purple Experience was announced in April as the entertainment headliner.

Activities

Besides live music, there will be a number of activities around Downtown for people to check out.

Ax Throwing Jefferson & Park

Pedal Carts 3rd St off of Jefferson

Olympics Viewing sponsored by KWWL (11am-4pm) Young Arena (also a cooling station)

Yard Games 3rd & Jefferson

Human Foosball DeckHockey rink by Beer Garden

Pie Eating Contest Amphitheater, 7pm

Kids Bike Giveaway Expo Stage, 5pm

In addition to these activities, businesses such as museums and other entertainment activities will be open to the public. You can find more activities here.

Cooling Stations

Several locations in the Cedar Valley will be open for people to cool off during the extreme heat expected Wednesday. Young Arena will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and will serve as a KWWL Olympics watch party, where people can relax and enjoy cold beverages.

The Cedar Valley The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will also be open as a cooling center at its main building at 89 Franklin Street in Waterloo from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Masks will be required and attendees asked to appropriately social distance.

In Cedar Falls, the Hearst Center for the Arts, the Cedar Falls Public Library, and the Visitor's Center on Hudson Rd. are the city's designated cooling centers. Each location will be free to hangout and will have water and shade and even offer free WiFi.

Food

Along with the local restaurants in Downtown Waterloo, these food trucks will be located on Park Ave in the Festivities space.

Karam’s Grill, Rob’s Mini Donuts, Caribbean Kitchen, Try Pie, The Outside Scoop, Bobby Q’s Hawaiian BBQ, Nacho Daddy’s Tacos, Starbeck’s BBQ, Dang Brother Pizza, Pacific Rim Noodles

Submit your RAGBRAI photos! Drop files here or Send us photos of your outfits, riding setups, riding getups and more from Waterloo RAGBRAI!

TUNE IN: KWWL will have live newscasts at 5 & 6 from Downtown Waterloo during the RAGBRAI festivities.