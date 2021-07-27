WATERLOO RAGBRAI: Maps, routes, and road closures
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- RAGBRAI is coming! On Wednesday, thousands of riders from across Iowa will be stopping in Waterloo and getting to enjoy the festivities downtown. Here's information on the entrance and exit routes, street closures, and campgrounds for riders.
WATERLOO RAGBRAI: What you need to know about the downtown festivities and things to do
The Entrance Route
Riders will be coming into Waterloo from the north. Once they enter Black Hawk County, they will take:
- Wagner Road
- to Big Rock Road
- To Burton Ave
- To Conger Street
- To River Road
- To Commercial Street
- To River Road
- To Conger Street
- To Burton Ave
- to Big Rock Road
Once riders are on Commercial Street, they will enter the main entrance to the Downtown festival. There will be law enforcement assisting cyclists and directing traffic at several intersections along the route.
The Exit Route
Riders will be leaving Thursday morning, headed for Anamosa.
Leaving Waterloo, they will be taking:
- Burton Avenue
- To Fairview and Lafayette Street
- To Evansdale
- And then make their way southeast
- To Evansdale
- To Fairview and Lafayette Street
The riders will then make their way to Anamosa for the next overnight stop.
Street Closures
During the event, there will be street closures downtown, bounded by Highway 63 North and West 4th Street, and in between Washington Street and Cedar River Street. These streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
There will also be closures on Park Avenue between Sycamore and Cedar Street, which will close on Tuesday, July 27th starting at 1:00 p.m.
Campgrounds
Once riders make it to Waterloo, they will be able to use the Waterloo trails to make their way from the festival to the main campgrounds:
- Exchange Park
- WaterWorks Park
- Tibbitts Park
- San Souci Island
- Central Middle School
- Greyhound Park
Get more specific details on each campground here.
TUNE IN: KWWL will have live newscasts at 5 & 6 from Downtown Waterloo during the RAGBRAI festivities.OVERVIEW-MAP-FINAL