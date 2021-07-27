WATERLOO RAGBRAI: Maps, routes, and road closures

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- RAGBRAI is coming! On Wednesday, thousands of riders from across Iowa will be stopping in Waterloo and getting to enjoy the festivities downtown. Here's information on the entrance and exit routes, street closures, and campgrounds for riders.

The Entrance Route

Entrance Route (Courtesy of Experience Waterloo)

Riders will be coming into Waterloo from the north. Once they enter Black Hawk County, they will take:

Wagner Road to Big Rock Road To Burton Ave To Conger Street To River Road To Commercial Street



Once riders are on Commercial Street, they will enter the main entrance to the Downtown festival. There will be law enforcement assisting cyclists and directing traffic at several intersections along the route.

The Exit Route

Exit Route (Courtesy of Experience Waterloo)

Riders will be leaving Thursday morning, headed for Anamosa.

Leaving Waterloo, they will be taking:

Burton Avenue To Fairview and Lafayette Street To Evansdale And then make their way southeast



The riders will then make their way to Anamosa for the next overnight stop.

Street Closures

Entrance Route road closures (Courtesy of Experience Waterloo)

Exit Route road closures (Courtesy of Experience Waterloo)

During the event, there will be street closures downtown, bounded by Highway 63 North and West 4th Street, and in between Washington Street and Cedar River Street. These streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

There will also be closures on Park Avenue between Sycamore and Cedar Street, which will close on Tuesday, July 27th starting at 1:00 p.m.

Campgrounds

Once riders make it to Waterloo, they will be able to use the Waterloo trails to make their way from the festival to the main campgrounds:

Exchange Park

WaterWorks Park

Tibbitts Park

San Souci Island

Central Middle School

Greyhound Park

Get more specific details on each campground here.

TUNE IN: KWWL will have live newscasts at 5 & 6 from Downtown Waterloo during the RAGBRAI festivities.