WATCH: Judge hears arguments for new trial in Tibbetts murder

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KWWL) -- A judge will hear from both sides in the case of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, convicted of first-degree murder, for a new trial.

The hearing comes after sentencing was delayed due to the defense claiming they could present new testimony while making the motion for a new trial to be considered.

A jury found him guilty in May 2021 of murdering University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts 3 years prior. Bahena Rivera admitted to placing Tibbetts' body in a cornfield and covering it with stalks but testified that two masked men were to blame for her murder.

Defense lawyers recently filed a motion, bringing forward evidence to support claims that Bahena Rivera was framed, saying an inmate admitted to killing Tibbetts. The documents identified Arne Maki, an inmate currently in the corrections system, as a new witness who says another incarcerated individual, Gavin Jones, was part of a duo that killed Tibbetts under the orders of a "50-year-old male involved in the sex trafficking trade" now identified as James Lowe. Defense attorneys also claimed a connection to the disappearance of 11 year-old Xavior Harrelson, saying Lowe dated the boy's mother.

According to new court documents, the defense will present sealed evidence concerning domestic violence by Jones and his involvement in injuries to an infant. At the same time, they've filed several subpoenas for law enforcement and new witnesses. The judge ruled in favor of the prosecution as they moved to stop those subpoenas.

The judge previously denied a defense motion to compel the state to turn over evidence regarding such investigations because it was "overly broad" and they didn't adequately prove its relevance to the case.

Bahena Rivera faces a mandatory life in prison sentence.