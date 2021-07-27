US suspends cooperation with Guatemala attorney general

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The U.S. government has suspended cooperation with Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office in response to the firing of its top anti-corruption prosecutor, saying it has “lost confidence” in the Central American country’s willingness to fight corruption. U.S. State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters in Washington Tuesday that the decision by Guatemala Attorney General Consuelo Porras to fire Juan Francisco Sandoval, the Special Prosecutor Against Impunity, “fits a pattern of behavior that indicates a lack of commitment to the rule of law and independent, judicial, and prosecutorial processes.” A strong U.S. response was expected after Sandoval’s shocking dismissal Friday. He fled the country the same day.