UN says its food aid runs out this week in Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The head of the United Nations World Food Program says the agency will “run out of food” in Ethiopia’s conflict-hit Tigray region on Friday, while hundreds of thousands of people there face the world’s worst famine crisis in a decade. David Beasley says some 170 trucks with food and other supplies are “stuck” in the neighboring Afar region and “must be allowed to move NOW.” He says 100 such trucks are needed per day in Tigray and “people are starving.” International pressure is again rising on Ethiopia’s government. Some Tigray communities haven’t been reached with aid since the war started in November.