UK spares key workers quarantine as staff shortages bite

LONDON (AP) — Britain is easing coronavirus quarantine rules for essential workers including prison guards, veterinarians and garbage collectors in an attempt to end staff shortages that are hobbling parts of the economy. About 26 million Britons have downloaded a phone app that tells them to self-isolate for 10 days if they come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The system has caused employee absences and led to gaps on supermarket shelves. The government says many key workers can now be tested daily instead of self-isolating. It plans to set up 2,000 sites to meet the increased demand for tests.