Twin documentaries spotlight dance legends Ailey and Jones

Alvin Ailey and Bill T. Jones may have a generation between them, but the two influential Black choreographers crossed paths at a few pivotal moments. Ailey commissioned Jones’ first work, “Fever Swap,” in 1983. A few years later in 1989, at the height of the AIDS epidemic and when Ailey died of the disease, Jones would create one of his most notable works and a response to the crisis: “D-Man in in the Waters.” It’s a fateful coincidence that this summer both men the subject of documentaries debuting this summer: “Ailey” and “Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters.”