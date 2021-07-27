TRACKING: Strong storms; dangerous Wednesday heat

Dangerous heat and humidity will build through Wednesday. An Excessive Heat Watch/Heat Advisory is in effect for Wednesday. Storms also may develop at times that may be strong to severe. Stay weather aware.

Today: Temperatures are off to a little bit of a warmer start this morning and southwest winds will bring a surge in temperatures and humidity. Highs will reach into the low and mid 90s this afternoon with a max heat index as high as 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny and hazy with winds of 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Showers and storms may develop and move into northeast Iowa this evening into tonight. Some of these may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail as main threats. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid for tonight. Lows will be in the low 70s with a southwest breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Heat and humidity will get dangerously high as we’ll have air temperatures near 100° in Waterloo and in the low to mid 90s elsewhere. Max heat indices will be as high as 110°, especially in the south and west. Winds will be southwesterly at 10 to 15 mph. We will have hazy/partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers/storms, mainly in northeast Iowa, which may be strong.

Rest of the Week: We will start to break the heat a bit with highs in the 80s to low 90s as a cold front moves through. Humidity will drop with a chance for storms on Thursday. Friday looks dry and partly cloudy. Lows dip to the mid 60s.

Weekend: Highs look to stay in the mid to upper 80s with a chance for rain on Saturday. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Next Week: The week is shaping up to be mostly dry and relatively cooler but still above normal.