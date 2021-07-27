TRACKING: Severe storms possible this evening, dangerous heat continues

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for our western counties on Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for our southern counties on Wednesday.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid for today. Showers and storms in our northern counties this morning should dissipate by early afternoon. High temperatures warm to the low to mid 90s. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph. Heat indices could be near 95-105 degrees.

Tonight: The Storm Prediction Center has our northeastern counties under a Slight Risk for severe storms this evening. That’s a level 2 out of 5. Storms develop along a boundary between the Iowa/Minnesota border and move south. Primary hazards include large hail and damaging wind gusts. Timing of the storms should be around 7-9 PM. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph. Lows are mild and in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Dangerous heat and humidity is the main topic for Wednesday. High temperatures are hot and in the mid to upper 90s. Dew points are well into the 70s. That means, heat indices will be around 105-110 degrees. If you’ll be outside, of course stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you can. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph. There’s also a chance of showers and storms but shouldn’t be widespread.

Wednesday Night: Chance of scattered showers and storms. Low temperatures are in the low 70s.

Thursday: A few showers and storms may move through the area Thursday. Dew points trend downward. High temperatures are around 90 degrees, with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

This Weekend: It’s looking dry and warm this weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 80s.