TRACKING: Dangerous Heat/Humidity Wednesday

Tonight: An isolated storm is possible before midnight north of Highway 20. The humidity level is higher and therefore the overnight lows are warmer. We bottom out near 70 by morning. The wind remains light from the southwest.

Wednesday: This is the day with the highest heat index from this heat wave. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 90s. Combine that with dew points in the low to mid 70s and you get a heat index of 95-105 in the afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire state. A stray storm is possible north of Highway 20 otherwise hazy sunshine. The wind stays light from the southwest.

Wednesday Night: An isolated storm can not be ruled out, but most locations are dry. A warm a humid night is ahead with lows in the mid-70s.

Thursday: A stray storm is possible, and it is still hot with highs near 90. The humidity is still high but will be getting lower later in the afternoon.

Friday: This is a more comfortable day compared to the recent days. Highs are in the upper 80s with lower humidity. Dew points are in the low 60s. More dry weather with a partly cloudy sky.