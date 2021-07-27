Teen taken to the hospital after overnight shooting in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- According to our coverage partners Dubuque In Pursuit, a teen was taken to the hospital Monday night after being shot.

Officers responded to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital around 10:40 Monday night for a report of a 17-year-old with a gunshot. The teen was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is reportedly in stable condition.

The shooting happened earlier in the night in the 400 block of Rhomberg Ave. near the Hardee's. Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other. No details have been released about the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

It's the second time this month a teen was shot in Dubuque. 18-year-old Robert Powell-Moore was shot and killed by two other teens, a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy, on July 17.