Tech profits soared as the COVID-19 pandemic began to fade
Apple, Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft all report earnings Tuesday afternoon, providing the first look at how three of the world’s biggest giants fared as the COVID-19 pandemic began to wane. Although Apple, Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet Inc. make their money in different ways, the results for the April-June period served as another reminder of the clout they wield and why government regulators are growing increasingly concerned about whether they have become too powerful.