State Sen. Liz Mathis to take on US Congresswoman Ashley Hinson in Iowa’s 1st district congressional race

(KWWL) -- In a Twitter video Tuesday, Democratic State Senator Liz Mathis announced she'll seek a seat on Iowa's delegation in the US House of Representatives.

"The rumors are true, I am running for Congress," Mathis wrote. "It's clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness, honesty, and putting service ahead of politics."

The 1st district seat is currently held by Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson who won the seat in 2020 from Abbey Finkenauer.

The reports are true: I am running for Congress in #IA01. It’s clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness, honesty, and putting service ahead of politics. That is why I am running. Together, we can flip this seat blue. Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/dGuru0J6K7 — Liz Mathis (@LizMathis1) July 27, 2021

In a news release following the announcement, Mathis shared her reasons for running in the following statement:

“It’s been the joy of my life to listen to people across eastern Iowa and to be their voice. I’ve spent decades listening and telling stories as a journalist and I’ve helped fix problems in our communities as a state senator and non-profit leader,” Mathis said. “But lately, I’ve heard from so many Iowans who are concerned about the partisanship and conflict they’re seeing in Washington. It’s clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness and honesty, who want to make sure businesses, farmers and workers succeed and who want to see communities thrive so that our kids and grandkids inherit an even better Iowa. I’m running because Iowans deserve better leadership and a member of Congress who listens to their concerns and delivers results.” Liz Mathis, Candidate for Congress

Mathis is a former news anchor in eastern Iowa, having worked at both KWWL and KCRG. After 27 years in journalism, Mathis worked with local non-profits before being elected to the Iowa Senate in 2011.

The first congressional district has flipped between parties in the past few election cycles. Finkenauer, a Democrat, unseated Republican Rep. Rod Blum in 2018 in a "blue wave" in a midterm election. Hinson, a Republican and supporter of President Trump, won back the seat for the GOP in 2020.

Mathis' campaign has also launched a new website, LizMathis.com, and Iowans can follow the campaign on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kauffman responded to the campaign announcement Tuesday saying in part, "Iowans can see through the moderate charade Mathis tried to present for years. It takes one look at her record to understand Mathis has entrenched herself in radical partisanship."

Kauffman went onto praise Hinson's work in DC.

"Ashley Hinson has brought Iowa commonsense back to Washington. As one of the fiercest conservative fighters in Congress, Hinson has stood up to the reckless spending of the Biden Administration and has delivered for Iowa's workers, families, farmers, and main street businesses," Kaufmann wrote.