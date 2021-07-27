Small Alaska town embraces state’s 1st swimmer to win gold

SEWARD, Alaska (AP) — An Olympic buzz permeates the Alaska coastal community of Seward, nearly a full day after Lydia Jacoby scored a major upset to bring home gold in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Games.

The 17-year-old was the first Alaskan to ever qualify for the Olympics in swimming. She will return for her senior year of high school in Seward.

Sarah Spanos volunteers with the small swim club that Jacoby belongs to. She said they were hoping for a medal, but gold was beyond expectations. And she says everyone in the town of about 2,700 people is beaming with pride.