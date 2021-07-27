Robinhood IPO asks customers to play big role as investors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robinhood is disrupting another stock market norm _ and taking a big risk _ by giving ordinary investors access to a huge slice of its initial public offering. The popular online brokerage is taking the unusual step of allowing users to buy up to a third of its IPO shares before they begin trading on the Nasdaq Thursday under the ticker symbol “HOOD.” But expanding early access to an IPO beyond Wall Street insiders isn’t without risk. The move could backfire if many individual investors, often referred to as retail traders, are tempted to flip their shares immediately for a quick profit, rather than hold them.