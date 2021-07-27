Residents mourn drowned subway riders in central China

ZHENGZHOU, China (AP) — Residents have laid flowers at the entrance of a subway station where 14 people died after a record-breaking downpour flooded large swaths of Henan province in central China. A crowd of about 50 people stood outside the entrance, as streams of mourners and delivery drivers laid wreathes of white and yellow flowers wrapped in black paper. Last week, torrents of water rushed into a subway line in the regional capital, Zhengzhou, trapping a train with hundreds of passengers between two stations. At least 71 people have been confirmed dead in the floods.