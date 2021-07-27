Palestinian killed by Israeli troops in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a man was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said the man approached troops wielding an iron bar. Shadi Omar was shot near the town of Beita, where residents have held weeks of protests against an unauthorized Israeli settlement outpost. The Israeli military said Omar began ‘‘advancing rapidly’’ towards Israeli troops, who responded with warning fire and then shot him as he continued to advance. Palestinians near the Eviatar outpost say the settlement was built on their land and they fear it will be merged with larger settlements. Last month there were near-daily protests against the outpost.