Newscast Director/Master Control Operator

KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving the 92nd largest market is seeking a highly motivated Newscast Director for its award-winning, state of the art fast-paced production and master control facility. This position is accountable for the coordination and production of newscasts and cut-ins within station guidelines in a manner that will attract the largest possible viewership. The position is also accountable for master control operations, including running and timing breaks for network and syndicated programming, ingesting local content, and monitoring automated playlists. We are looking for a multi-tasking candidate that supports our commitment to serving the communities of eastern Iowa.

Qualifications include, but are not limited to:

High school and/or technical school graduate. College courses or equivalent experience desirable.

Willingness to learn and grow in a fast paced, team-oriented environment.

Strong computer skills and the ability to learn new programs quickly and effectively.

Ability to effectively communicate and make decisions in a fast-paced environment.

Capable of analyzing and correcting technical problems.

Experience with video production desirable.

Familiarity with Ross Switchers, Ross Overdrive Automation, Ross XPression graphics system, Yamaha audio consoles, Harris/Imagine Master Control Automation a plus.

Knowledge of FCC requirements for broadcast facilities, including transmission and tower light monitoring/logging and EAS notifications a plus.

Familiarity with Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere, and Encore a plus.

Experience with lighting and set design a plus.

Requirements:

Ability to lift 50 lbs, climb tall ladders, move studio cameras, and set pieces.

Must have valid state driver’s license and acceptable driving record.

Vision, speech, and hearing abilities that facilitate a rapid response to changes during a newscast.

Possess manual dexterity to quickly move between various positions.

Must be capable of traversing snow-covered terrain to remove snow from satellite dishes.

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation, and close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago, and Des Moines.

Send your resume to:

Michael Kjose, Operations Manager

mkjose@kwwl.com

KWWL Television, Inc.

511 E. 5th St. Waterloo, IA 50703

KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.