Mexico homicides remained at high levels despite pandemic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The most authoritative count of homicides in Mexico shows that killings remain essentially unchanged at 36,579 in 2020. Even though the coronavirus pandemic curtailed many activities in 2020, the number of killings was essentially equal to the 36,661 that occurred in 2019. That means that Mexico’s nation-wide murder rate remained unchanged at 29 per 100,000 inhabitants. Security experts say the preliminary numbers released Tuesday by the National Statistics Institute are likely to be revised upward when definitive figures are published in October. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his administration has managed to stem the increase in killings, but it has yet to reduce them significantly.