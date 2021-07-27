Man pleads guilty to crashing stolen tanker truck into Waterloo home last year

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man has pleaded guilty to hijacking and crashing a fuel tanker truck into a Waterloo home in August of 2020.

Dakota David Luck, 26, was arrested and charged last year for the crash that spilled thousands of gallons of diesel fuel and forced neighbors to evacuate from their homes.

On August 20, 2020, Luck reportedly crashed a semi cab into a ditch at Kwik Trip's fuel blending facility on Ridgeway Ave, where he was an employee. Records state that he was acting erratically, shed his clothing, and was running around. He then allegedly climbed into a semi cab hauling a tanker with more than 7,600 gallons of biodiesel and drove east on Ridgeway.

Police responding to the scene saw the tanker speed past around National Drive, Luck pumping his fist. The semi was traveling about 70 mph when it ran a red light and then struck a minivan at Ridgeway and Hammond Avenue, according to the accident report.

The semi then rear-ended the trailer of a beer truck that also was headed east before crashing into a home at 1420 Ridgeway Ave., the report states. The resident of the home was able to escape without injuries and Waterloo firefighters had to free Luck from the wreckage.

He was hospitalized and then arrested 11 days later. On Tuesday, Luck pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree theft, simulated explosive violation, possession of marijuana, and several other driving violations.

Police investigating the scene at the fueling facility found clothing and boots in the median on Ridgeway Avenue and found Luck’s silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck parked there. Investigators obtained a warrant to search the truck and found the marijuana, records state

Environmental companies were called to clean spilled biodiesel from the storm sewers and Dry Run Creek, and contaminated soil was removed from home’s front yard and replaced with clean dirt.