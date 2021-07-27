Judge to rule ASAP on motion for a new trial in Bahena Rivera murder trial

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KWWL) -- Defense attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera spent most of Tuesday arguing for a new trial, claiming the Mexican national was framed by a sex trafficking ring.

Judge Joel Yates said he would take the day's testimony under advisement and file a written ruling "as soon as possible" following Tuesday's proceedings in the Poweshiek County Courthouse.

A jury found Bahena guilty in May 2021 of murdering University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts 3 years prior. Bahena Rivera admitted to placing Tibbetts' body in a cornfield and covering it with stalks but testified that two masked men were to blame for her murder.

Representing Bahena, Chad and Jennifer Frese called forth a handful of witnesses Tuesday for questioning on two topics: who else could have killed Mollie and alleged sex trafficking in the area.

"I can’t connect the dots unless I present a case," Frese said as she argued against the countless objections from prosecutors.

Tense exchanges occurred several times over questions regarding investigations into James Lowe, a 50 year-old man who has previously been accused of sex trafficking but has never been charged. Through testimony from residents and law enforcement, it was established that Lowe definitely trafficked drugs. A local woman said he was "always supplied" when the defense asked if he had any cartel connections.

New tips continue to come into the defense as the first witness was Poweshiek County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Meyer who says he took a call Monday evening from a man who says he heard through another source that the mother of 11 year-old Xavior Harrelson claimed to see Mollie in a "trap house" known for sex trafficking. Xavior went missing just days after a verdict was handed down in May.

Despite repeated objections from the prosecution, Judge Yates gave the defense some leniency saying he would let them "play it out" but even he noted having trouble finding the relevancy regarding sex trafficking in the Tibbetts' case.

Special Agent Trent Vileta, the lead investigator in the case for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, took the stand to answer questions regarding tips concerned Mollie could have been abducted for sex trafficking. Vileta said most of those statements were speculative.

"We got all kinds of speculation, hopes that she wasnt hurt, hopes that she wasn't kidnapped, hopes that she wasn't sex trafficked, and hopes that she didn't run away. No one knew what happened to her," Vileta testified.

Vileta rehashed the evidence presented against Bahena at May's trial when the prosecution walked him through it, adding with a definitive state, "Cristhian Rivera murdered Mollie Tibbetts."

Then, there was the testimony of Arne Maki, an inmate who once was incarcerated with 21 year-old Gavin Jones. Maki claims that Jones admitted to killing Tibbetts under the order of an alleged sex trafficker but he didn't believe the story until he saw Bahen testify on the stand in May.

"He says, 'You know that guy that's being charged for it right now?'" Maki recounted. "Then he says, 'We set him up. It was a sex trafficking case gone wrong. I stabbed her to death and I put her in a tarp.'"

Jones has denied any involvement in the case. Another witness had told authorities that Jones admitted to killing Tibbetts but Maki was the only one to take the stand Tuesday.

If the judge denies the motion for a new trial, Bahena faces life in prison.