KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving the 92nd largest market in the country is seeking a highly motivated IT Administrator for its award-winning, state-of-the-art broadcast facility. As a key member of the engineering team, the IT Administrator will provide and perform all information technology support for the station including IT policies and procedures, equipment maintenance for WAN/LAN/VPN, wireless access points, domain controllers, Cisco VOIP phone systems, and PC workstations.

Tasks include but are not limited to:

Active Directory management

Desktop support for local and remote users

Design, implement and maintain computer/network security policies

Work with corporate engineering and 3rd party vendors to configure, install, and maintain switches, routers, servers, NAS and other hardware and software

Provide capital budgetary support and advice for selection and replacement of equipment

Skills preferences and requirements:

Degree in IT related field, or equivalent combination of education and work experience required

Microsoft, Cisco, CompTIA and other industry certifications are a plus

Experience with Active Directory administration, remote desktop applications, VPN, and Office 365 required

Experience in broadcast television or a related field preferred

Experience with Avid, iNews, Imagine automation, Ross Overdrive and Vantage transcoding system a plus

Physical Requirements: Ability to lift and carry 50 lbs. Occasional climbing, kneeling, and crawling may be required for cable installations. Position requires a driver's license. Occasional travel to station bureaus in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City, and other company properties is required. Typical hours are Monday-Friday; however, all engineering staff are on call 24/7.

At KWWL, we work hard and play hard! We offer a competitive salary and excellent benefits package. If you are interested in joining our team and coming to work in a vibrant, modern broadcast facility, please send your resume to:

Alan Slaughter, Chief Engineer

aslaughter@kwwl.com

KWWL Television, Inc.

511 E. 5th St. Waterloo, IA 50703

KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.