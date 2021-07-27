Israeli defense minister to talk NSO with French counterpart

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister will travel to Paris to meet with his French counterpart. The Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the two will discuss Israeli spyware company NSO, a week after a French newspaper reported that French President Emmanuel Macron was on a Moroccan security agency’s list of potential targets. Defense Minister Benny Gantz will travel on Wednesday for the meeting with Florence Parly. The defense ministers will also discuss the crisis in Lebanon and nuclear talks between world powers and Iran. Israel’s Defense Ministry, which authorizes export of NSO, says national security and strategic considerations are taken into account.