Iowa Gov. Reynolds rejects call for vaccinated to wear masks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is rejecting new recommendations about wearing masks in response to a rapid spread of a coronavirus variant in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Tuesday that people in areas with high and substantial virus transmission should wear masks in public indoor settings, including schools, to help prevent the spread. Soon after the CDC revised its recommendation, Reynolds issued a statement criticizing the move and raising concerns the federal guidance could result in mask mandates for schools. Reynolds signed a law in May that prohibits local officials from requiring masks to be worn in schools or businesses.