Wildfire tears through forest near Athens, homes damaged

STAMATA, Greece (AP) — A wildfire has swept through a mountainous pine forest north of Greece’s capital. Officials said the blaze seriously damaged at least a dozen homes and burned cars before it was contained by an intense firefighting deployment Tuesday. The fire prompted authorities to evacuate homes around the Stamata area. The location is 30 kilometers (18 miles) northeast of the capital. The flames sent smoke over Athens limiting visibility in parts of the city. Eight water-dropping planes and 12 helicopters were being used Tuesday to fight the blaze. More than 300 firefighters were on the ground.