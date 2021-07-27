Gov. Reynolds: New CDC mask guidance “counterproductive, not grounded in reality or common sense”

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement Tuesday condemning new mask guidance from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging vaccinated Americans to return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Scientists reversing course on some masking guidelines, citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people. Changing guidelines have been common throughout the pandemic as scientists continue to learn more about the virus and how it spreads.

“The Biden Administration’s new COVID-19 guidance telling fully vaccinated Iowans to now wear masks is not only counterproductive to our vaccination efforts, but also not grounded in reality or common sense," Gov. Reynolds said in a statement.

The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. The new guidance follows recent decisions in Los Angeles and St. Louis to revert to indoor mask mandates amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that have been especially bad in the South.

Gov. Reynolds' full statement: