Excessive Heat Watch from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT

Excessive Heat Watch from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Franklin County
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Dangerously hot and humid conditions with heat index
values of 105 to 110 possible.
* WHERE…Much of central Iowa.
* WHEN…From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
