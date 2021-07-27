Dressel qualifies 2nd-quickest in 100 free at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel opened his individual Olympic program as the second-fastest qualifier in the 100-meter freestyle. Thomas Ceccon of Italy led the way in 47.71 seconds on Tuesday night at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Dressel clocked 47.73 while swimming in the same heat. Dressel already owns one gold medal in Tokyo, having led off the victorious 4×100 free relay on Monday. He is a candidate to swim the 4×200 free relay final on Wednesday. The U.S. qualified fifth-fastest for an event they’ve won at every Olympics since 2004.