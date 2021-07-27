Disbelief, support in Japan after Naomi Osaka’s elimination

TOKYO (AP) — An incredulous Japan is saying “masaka” — or, in English, “No way.” That’s how the country is reacting to the unexpectedly early loss of Naomi Osaka at the Tokyo Olympics, erasing her chances for gold. And people quickly turned to an outpouring of sympathy, talking of her courage and verve. The stock of Japanese tennis racket maker Yonex, one of her major corporate sponsors, plunged Tuesday, just as she lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. The disappointment came just four days after Osaka left the nation teary-eyed by lighting the Olympic cauldron with her torch to open the Olympics.