Biden’s 1st visit to intel agency to contrast with Trump’s

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will make his first visit to an agency of the U.S. intelligence community under sharply different circumstances than his predecessor. When in office, Donald Trump often railed against the so-called deep state and openly questioned its conclusions. Tuesday afternoon, Biden is scheduled to visit the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which by law oversees the 17 U.S. intelligence organizations. The White House says Biden intends to express admiration for their work and underscore the importance of intelligence analysis “free from political interference.” Trump visited the CIA on his first full day in office, praising the agencies but also airing personal grievances.