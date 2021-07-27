‘About time’: Gay athletes unleash rainbow wave on Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Games are shaping up as a watershed for LGBTQ Olympians. A wave of rainbow-colored pride, openness and acceptance is sweeping through Olympic pools, skateparks, halls and fields. There are so many openly gay Olympians that the combined hands of two Olympic rugby teams couldn’t count them all. Openly gay U.S. skateboarder Alexis Sablone says “it’s about time.” The gay website Outsports.com has been tallying the number of publicly out gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and nonbinary Olympians in Tokyo. Some athletes have literally pushed to get on the list. Its count is now up to 168, three times more than at the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.