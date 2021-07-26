Waterloo Firefighters rescue cat from Cedar River

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- At 7:54 a.m. Monday morning, county dispatchers got a frantic 911-call from a woman stating a cat had fallen off the Mullan Avenue bridge and into the Cedar River.

Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The woman told them, she was trying to save the cat, when it fell through a drainage hole and into the river.

The cat was in the water for six minutes before firefighters were able to make the rescue.

Animal control says the feline will be fine, and was taken to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.