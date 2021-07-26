Videos show march in Iranian capital amid water protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Online videos show dozens of Iranians marching down a major street in Tehran amid ongoing protests over water shortages in the country’s southwest. In the videos on Monday, the protesters call on police to support them. They are seen walking down Jomhuri Islami Avenue — or “Islamic Republic Avenue” in Farsi. Men on motorbikes and those in cars behind them honk their horns. The demonstrators later dispersed peacefully. Security forces in Tehran have maintained a heavier-than-normal presence recently. At least five people have been killed amid days of protests over the water shortage affecting Iran’s Khuzestan province. The province is an oil-rich, restive area of Iran.