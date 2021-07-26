UN: World leaders can attend annual UN meeting in person

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has decided to let world leaders attend their annual gathering at the U.N. General Assembly in September in person — or deliver pre-recorded speeches if COVID-19 restrictions prevent them from traveling. General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said in a note to the 193 U.N. member nations circulated Monday that significant efforts have been made to ensure that the U.N. is able to host an in-person high-level week from Sept. 21-30. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic kept world leaders from coming to New York. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Monday this year’s meeting is “a hybrid set-up.”