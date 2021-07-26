Trump inaugural chair: I’m ‘100% innocent’ in lobbying case

NEW YORK (AP) — The chair of former President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee has pleaded not guilty to charges of secretly working as an agent for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump’s foreign policy. Tom Barrack appeared in federal court in New York on Monday, days after he was freed on $250 million bail. Prosecutors say he used his multi-decade friendship with Trump to influence policy when Trump was a candidate in 2016 and after he was sworn in as president the following year. Federal authorities say Barrack broke the law by failing to disclose his ties to the U.S. government. Barrack says he’s “100% innocent.”