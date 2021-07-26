Trump endorses Paxton for 3rd term as Texas attorney general

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has drawn the endorsement of former President Donald Trump for election to a third term, calling the legally beleaguered incumbent “a true Texan who will keep Texas safe — and will never let you down.” The Monday endorsement comes in the face of ongoing investigations of securities fraud allegations and whether his petitioning of the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the election of President Joe Biden constituted professional misconduct. Paxton had drawn challenges for the GOP nomination from Land Commissioner George P. Bush and ex-state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman.