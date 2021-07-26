TRACKING: Excessive Heat Watch Wednesday

Dangerous heat and humidity will build through Wednesday. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Wednesday.

Today: Once again, there may be some patchy fog this morning. Air quality remains moderate as thick haze remains in the sky for the next few days. Most of this smoke is not near the surface. Other than the haze, skies look mostly sunny with a chance for a stray shower or storm far in the north. It will be hot but not very humid today with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90. Winds will be southerly at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: We will have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or storm far in the north. With the relatively lower humidity, lows dip to the mid 60s despite a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Another mostly sunny and hazy day with a stray shower or storm in the north. It will be hot and a little more humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index as high as about 100°. Winds will be southerly at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Heat and humidity will get dangerously hot as air temperatures near 100° in Waterloo and the low to mid 90s elsewhere. Max heat indices will be as high as 110°. Winds will be southwesterly at 10 to 15 mph. We will have partly cloudy skies and a stray shower or storm in the north. A chance for storms overnight into Wednesday may bring strong to severe storms.

Rest of the Week: We will break the heat a bit with highs in the 80s to low 90s as a cold front moves through. Humidity will drop with a chance for storms on Thursday. Friday looks dry and partly cloudy.

Weekend: Highs look to stay in the mid to upper 80s with a chance for rain on Saturday. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.