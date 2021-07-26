TRACKING: Dangerous heat on the way

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for our western counties on Wednesday.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and hazy to start the work week. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures warm to the upper 80s to mid 90s. The heat index will be around 95 degrees.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies for our overnight. South winds are light. Lows fall to the mid 60s.

Tuesday: The humidity starts to tick up as we head into Tuesday. Most of the area should enjoy sunshine, however a stray shower or storm in our northern counties is possible. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s to mid 90s. Heat indices may top out near 105 degrees. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Can’t rule out a stray shower north, otherwise mostly clear skies stick around. Lows are mild and in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Dangerous heat and humidity plagues much of Eastern Iowa. High temperatures are in the 90s for most, with some locations nearing triple digits. Dew points are well into the 70s, pushing heat indices to 110 degrees. If you must be outdoors, stay hydrated, take breaks inside air-conditioned buildings if you can, and wear loose fitted clothing. Also be wary of the potential for dog’s burning their paws on concrete and pavement. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph.

This Week: Few more chances for showers and storms as we end the work week. High temperatures are right around 90 degrees, with lower humidity.