TRACKING: Dangerous heat/humidity Wednesday

Tonight: The humidity level increases under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures drop into the low and mid-60s. Little to no wind to help you cool off.

Tuesday: It is another hot and humid day. Temperatures reach the low to mid 90s, a few degrees warmer than Monday. Dew points reach the upper 60s. You will notice the increase in humidity compared to Monday when dew points were in the low 60s. The heat index come close to 100. The sky is mostly sunny with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: There is a chance for an isolated storm otherwise another warm and humid night. Lows are close to 70 with a light southwest breeze.

Wednesday: This is the hottest and most humid day in this heat wave. Highs are in the mid to upper 90s with dew points in the mid-70s. These combine for a heat index of 100-110. Find some shade from the sunshine expected.

Wednesday Night: Isolated storms are possible with warm/humid conditions to continue. Lows are in the mid-70s.