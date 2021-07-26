Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Troops surrounded Tunisia’s parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister. The moves followed nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night. But his critics accused him of a power grab, and the North African country’s overseas allies expressed concern Monday for its young democracy. Tunisia is often regarded as the only success story of the Arab Spring. But its economy has struggled. Angry at the economic malaise and the poor handling of the pandemic, thousands of protesters on Sunday demanded the dissolution of parliament and pushed for economic reforms.