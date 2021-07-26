Northern lights: Alaska teen shocks with Olympic swim gold

TOKYO (AP) — Alaska, of all places, has an Olympic champion at the pool. Seventeen-year-old Lydia Jacoby gave the United States a victory in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, knocking off defending champion Lilly King. Jacoby was the first swimmer from the Arctic state ever to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team. Now, she’s heading back to Anchorage with a gold medal. South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed the silver, while King settled for the bronze. Jacoby’s stunning win salvaged what had been a disappointing morning for the U.S. team, which had only managed a pair of bronzes before the teen came through.