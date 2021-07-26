State lawmaker won’t seek reelection after anti-Asian slur

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic House leaders in Delaware apparently have chosen not to initiate disciplinary proceedings against a fellow Democrat who used a racist and sexist slur to refer to sex workers. Democratic Rep. Gerald Brady of Wilmington made the comments in a June 27 email he inadvertently sent to an advocate for decriminalizing prostitution. House leaders meanwhile claimed in a statement issued Monday that they cannot unilaterally take action regarding Brady’s political future, even though they have the authority to initiate an ethics investigation that could lead to his expulsion from the House. Brady announced Monday that he would not seek reelection.