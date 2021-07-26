US, China hold high-level talks, highlighting differences

TIANJIN, China (AP) — High-level face-to-face talks between U.S. and Chinese diplomats have highlighted sharp differences between the sides. But the tone Monday appeared somewhat less contentious than at the two countries’ last meeting. China issued a long list of demands and complaints, accusing the U.S. of trying to contain and suppress China’s development. The U.S. urged cooperation on issues including climate change, Iran and North Korea. The two sides remain at odds over a host of issues including technology, cybersecurity and human rights. The talks were held about an hour from Beijing, and follow a highly fractious meeting in March in Anchorage, Alaska.