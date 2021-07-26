Samoa’s 1st female PM takes office after constitution crisis

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — More than three months after winning an election which sparked a constitutional crisis, Samoa’s first female prime minister was finally able to take office on Tuesday. A smiling Fiame Naomi Mata’afa sat in the chair that her predecessor had been reluctant to relinquish after 22 years in power. She held her first Cabinet meeting, with members of her political party dressed in their distinctive orange. Fiame said they were ready to begin their work. That could include a reset of the island nation’s relationship with China. On the campaign trail, Fiame had pledged to stop a $100 million port development backed by Beijing.